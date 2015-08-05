Van Berkemeyer

Lineicons

Van Berkemeyer
Van Berkemeyer
  • Save
Lineicons icons mark simple monoweight red box illustration line art badge logo icon
Download color palette

Just a fun little personal icon-ish project... Love them lines.

9bb6f8f79afe3d2c2ea1fc6aae561dc5
Rebound of
/// B O X 1 /// - Lineicons
By Van Berkemeyer
View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Van Berkemeyer
Van Berkemeyer
Band Merch, Branding, & Packaging Design.

More by Van Berkemeyer

View profile
    • Like