Beer Sticker Mockup

Beer Sticker (https://dribbble.com/shots/2163154-Beer) for StickerMule Summer Sticker Design Contest (https://dribbble.com/shots/2157402-Playoff-Summer-Sticker-Design-Contest).

Didn't win, but if you love beer or the design you can purchase or like my sticker here https://www.stickermule.com/marketplace/6704-draught-beer

Rebound of
Sticker Mockup Freebie
By Dennis Weinhardt
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
