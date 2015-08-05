Beer Sticker Mockup

Beer Sticker (https://dribbble.com/shots/2163154-Beer) for StickerMule Summer Sticker Design Contest (https://dribbble.com/shots/2157402-Playoff-Summer-Sticker-Design-Contest).

Didn't win, but if you love beer or the design you can purchase or like my sticker here https://www.stickermule.com/marketplace/6704-draught-beer