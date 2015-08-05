Matt Richards

Brewnet - Dashboard UI

brewing beer orange warm dark colors dark ui ui dashboard
UI for Brewnet. Meant to help track brewing projects (homebrewing or professional), as well as recipes, real-time monitoring, inventory, etc. This dashboard view highlights the various active projects, as well as shows their time-to-completion.

Brewnet Style Guide
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Matt Richards

Designing UI for power users, data nerds, and esports fans.
