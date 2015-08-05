Lauren Manuel

BatteryEast Corporate Launch Website

BatteryEast Corporate Launch Website
A new SF company was preparing for an official launch to introduce themselves to the ever-growing San Francisco startup scene. While the majority of the information about the company needed to remain confidential, we still worked to find a creative way to show off Battery East’s strengths and promise without giving too much away. Being in the center of the techy silicon-valley, a mobile-first approach was a must.

