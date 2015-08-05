Tessa Sainz

Mount Pleasant Pier

Tessa Sainz
Tessa Sainz
  • Save
Mount Pleasant Pier landscape screen print apparel tshirt illustration bridge pier
Download color palette

A custom illustration for a t-shirt of the Mount Pleasant Pier and Cooper River Bridge in Charleston, SC

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Tessa Sainz
Tessa Sainz

More by Tessa Sainz

View profile
    • Like