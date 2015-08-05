Caleb Amesbury

Coral Tech

tech coral wireframe design logo branding brand
A quick brand for a friend.

This company cuts custom designs from large blocks of coral. The brand is designed to feel like a mix of classic coral pillars used for luxury homes, with an undertone of highly acurate technology.

learn more about Coral Tech here,
http://www.coraltechusa.com

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
