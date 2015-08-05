Michael Stidham

Overlapping Lions

Overlapping Lions gradient slab photo overlapping gritty warm brown typography modified texture lion
Modified some text with subtle gradients to get an overlapping effect. Also used a gradient map to get the photo working as more of a textured background.

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
