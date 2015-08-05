Charlie Mertens

Wireframe Styles

Wireframe Styles
I've said it before, I'll say it again. I'm the last person that should be touching web and UI... but this project has been fun. Stylizing a digital headwear builder based on wireframes. Excited to see this thing come to life.

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
