Stylish Pricing Table

Stylish Pricing Table icons line icon futura marketing comparison table pricing
Cool pricing table concept, remixed to make it slightly more stylish and somewhat Squarespace-esque. Love the airy spacing, clean typography, and the thick-but-oh-so-subtle border. Really digging it!

Rebound of
Pricing table v1
By Kálmán Magyari
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Designing UI for power users, data nerds, and esports fans.
