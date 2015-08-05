MTV rebrand and food type GIF

Danielle Evans

I was honored to contribute my thoughts to a Paste Magazine panel on the 2015 interwebs themed rebrand of MTV. Will it feed our addiction to all things music/tv, or will regurgitated tumblr references make us lurch?

Join myself, Dave Llewellyn, Jason Yang, and Belinda Love Lee as we speak eloquently on all matters ineloquent via Paste Magazine.

