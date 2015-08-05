MTV rebrand and food type GIF

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
I was honored to contribute my thoughts to a Paste Magazine panel on the 2015 interwebs themed rebrand of MTV. Will it feed our addiction to all things music/tv, or will regurgitated tumblr references make us lurch?
Join myself, Dave Llewellyn, Jason Yang, and Belinda Love Lee as we speak eloquently on all matters ineloquent via Paste Magazine.