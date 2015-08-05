Devin Ross

Alto Cloud

@Prekesh Chavda and I have been working on an invoicing app for iOS that we're launching today. Here's an animation from one of the screens in the app. The app is cloud based invoicing, hence a cloud and some icons signifying the pillars of the app floating around.

Here's a link to the app: http://00dev.in/c9Xr

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
