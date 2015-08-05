Chris Roettger
Tremendousness

Character Study1

Chris Roettger
Tremendousness
Chris Roettger for Tremendousness
Hire Us
  • Save
Character Study1 handshake vector people
Download color palette

just a quick character study for an animation we are working on.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Tremendousness
Tremendousness
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Tremendousness

View profile
    • Like