Argyle Octopus Press

Phenom Logo Concepts

Argyle Octopus Press
Argyle Octopus Press
  • Save
Phenom Logo Concepts
Download color palette

Some logo ideas that got away.

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Argyle Octopus Press
Argyle Octopus Press

More by Argyle Octopus Press

View profile
    • Like