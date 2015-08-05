Paul Tkachenko

Cycling in the mountains

Paul Tkachenko
Paul Tkachenko
  • Save
Cycling in the mountains illustration motion bike forrest animation mountains beard hipster bicycle
Download color palette

Our Art Director just came back from the cycling trip to the Carpathian Mountains. This shot inspired by his adventures.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Paul Tkachenko
Paul Tkachenko

More by Paul Tkachenko

View profile
    • Like