Oh, that`s the toy I wanted!

Oh, that`s the toy I wanted!
A little piece of an animation I made about children and imagination a while ago. :)

You can see more of the project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/27661631/Play

I also post some of my works on instagram too:
https://instagram.com/fe_jurado/

hope you enjoy it :)

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
