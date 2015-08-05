Jeff Sheldon

Natural Leather Mousepad

When I launched these mousepads a few years ago I had no idea if people still used mousepads but I wanted one for myself. Turns out way more people than I anticipated wanted one too and have become one of our best-sellers. My favorite thing about them is the way the leather slowly transforms over time with use, making each one truly unique.

I just restocked them in the shop here.

