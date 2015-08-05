OK Studio

STAG

STAG custom type sign painting lettering
Recent window treatment for STAG's new shop in Houston.
Painted in fancy Gold and Eggshell by local legend and International Man of Leisure, Joe Swec.

Aug 5, 2015
