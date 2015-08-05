Esli Becerra

TAD Talks update 4

TAD Talks update 4 night city motion graphic graphic design tron minimal after effects cinema 4d
Added a shot and updated the motion graphic. Check it out here: http://redcranetm.tumblr.com/post/125761724637/15-sec-mograph-intro-animation-for-tad-talks-in

