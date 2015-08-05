Rudy Rosciglione

Redesign Steam - Chat

I just finished the chat part of my Steam redesign. That space and pretty clean. And i already think about create stickers options and @Facebook messenger. From now till the end of the week i'll focus on the left side : Download game, Game updates, Store space, Community space & broadcast space.

As always i uploaded on @Dropbox a hight and full resolution of my work.

