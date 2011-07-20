Kris Mendoza

iPhone 3GS

Kris Mendoza
Kris Mendoza
  • Save
iPhone 3GS 256px fun iphone 3gs
Download color palette

For fun at an impractical size. At least I'll have a head start if Apple ever decides to use 256px icons in a future iPhone.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2011
Kris Mendoza
Kris Mendoza

More by Kris Mendoza

View profile
    • Like