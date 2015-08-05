Daren Guillory

White Nuckle Sports Co. Brand Photo

White Nuckle Sports Co. Brand Photo maple ball mask hat glove wood bat bat sports baseball
A brand photo for a start up sports company, including many of the items shown here. I was responsible for the overall creative direction and many of the aspects of the company and product design shown here. Thanks to @Colin Mumbach for his work on some of the design elements as well.

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Brand, design, and illustration.
