Nick Jones

Parrot logo

Nick Jones
Nick Jones
Hire Me
  • Save
Parrot logo illustration branding brands logo
Download color palette

Logo for a Spanish immersion day school. We did this in partnership with the Triad Startup Lab—working to bring lifestyle businesses to market in a short time through mentorship, model validation and skill development.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Nick Jones
Nick Jones
Product, web, graphic and UX designer.
Hire Me

More by Nick Jones

View profile
    • Like