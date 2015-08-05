Florent Legrand

Innovation Avatar V2

Florent Legrand
Florent Legrand
  • Save
Innovation Avatar V2 nerd beard avatar flat character
Download color palette

Here is a second version of the Teads Innovation Team avatar.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Florent Legrand
Florent Legrand

More by Florent Legrand

View profile
    • Like