GraphicBoat

Creative Resume Cv

GraphicBoat
GraphicBoat
  • Save
Creative Resume Cv work simple resume psd layered impression great editable difference cv creative clean
Download color palette

Product Description
Creative Resume
Making a difference in your job application and a cv to create an unusual impression
PSD photoshop file is designed to be
very simple to use double click by doing
You can change the text or object that you want to
color and pictures can be modified
designed in A4 size

Features
* A4 letter head * 100% Fully Editable * Photoshop Psd
* 8.5 x 11 inch * CMYK colors * Smart Object

DOWNLOAD : http://graphicboat.com/

GraphicBoat
GraphicBoat

More by GraphicBoat

View profile
    • Like