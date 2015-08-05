pixaroma

Halloween Gargoyle Illustration - Digital Painting

Halloween Gargoyle Illustration - Digital Painting
Format:
- PSD (lineart on top and under digital painting)
- Jpg (colored + lineart)
- Transparent PNG (colored + lineart).

Size:
- gargoyle without background 4000x4000px 300ppi
- gargolye with moon background 5500x4000px 300ppi

For sale one creative market: http://crtv.mk/r0F5f

