Shannon Threadgill

Nashville Capitol Building

Shannon Threadgill
Shannon Threadgill
  • Save
Nashville Capitol Building political capitol state star flag shadow blue flat nashville tennessee building
Download color palette

Needed to design the top of the Nashville capitol building for a client and got a bit carried away.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Shannon Threadgill
Shannon Threadgill

More by Shannon Threadgill

View profile
    • Like