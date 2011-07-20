David Sizemore

Kith & Kin 2

David Sizemore
David Sizemore
  • Save
Kith & Kin 2
Download color palette

Tweaks. Didn't incorporate everything you guys said here, but some of your suggestions lead to other changes.

931e6cdab00396910b2787b6485865b0
Rebound of
Kith & Kin
By David Sizemore
Posted on Jul 20, 2011
David Sizemore
David Sizemore
Some things for your eyeballs.

More by David Sizemore

View profile
    • Like