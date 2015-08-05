Amal Alili

Mail.Ru Dribbble Competition

Hi dear friends!

Here is my Mail.Ru Dribbble Competition App Concept.
I decided to create new flat air design for Mail.ru application.
You can see fresh, soft and lovely air design by exploring design carefully.Concept keeps application’s own structure and official colors. All the images and name are used only for demo purpose.

Behance: http://on.be.net/1DpWpSY
Screens: http://bit.ly/1IMR2gJ
Prototype: https://marvelapp.com/65bd9j

Video presentation: https://youtu.be/U3HG6lIjlVM

Thank you! / www.amalalili.com

Rebound of
Mail.Ru Dribbble Competition (Submission Closed)
By VK Design Team
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
