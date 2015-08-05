Hi dear friends!

Here is my Mail.Ru Dribbble Competition App Concept.

I decided to create new flat air design for Mail.ru application.

You can see fresh, soft and lovely air design by exploring design carefully.Concept keeps application’s own structure and official colors. All the images and name are used only for demo purpose.

Behance: http://on.be.net/1DpWpSY

Screens: http://bit.ly/1IMR2gJ

Prototype: https://marvelapp.com/65bd9j

Video presentation: https://youtu.be/U3HG6lIjlVM

Thank you! / www.amalalili.com