Alex Cornell

Android Home screen

Alex Cornell
Alex Cornell
  • Save
Android Home screen android web apps illustration texture
Download color palette

This is a piece of the home screen for our http://www.nosh.me Android app. It displays this graphic at night, and a daytime version during the day :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2011
Alex Cornell
Alex Cornell

More by Alex Cornell

View profile
    • Like