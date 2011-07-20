Kyle Jones

So I made this thing...

Kyle Jones
Kyle Jones
  • Save
So I made this thing... viral
Download color palette

and now its everywhere http://mashable.com/2011/07/15/iphone-4-video-guitar/ . Thinking about clever things I can do with it before other people do.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2011
Kyle Jones
Kyle Jones

More by Kyle Jones

View profile
    • Like