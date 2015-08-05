Claire Thimon

Buoy boy drift.

Claire Thimon
Claire Thimon
  • Save
Buoy boy drift. photoshop 2d animation walk character design illustration pool
Download color palette

My first dribble, just for you !
It's summer, so ...
Little boy and his buoy.
Enjoy it

http://www.clairethimon.fr/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Claire Thimon
Claire Thimon

More by Claire Thimon

View profile
    • Like