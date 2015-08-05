The Perry - stationery

Stationery system for The Perry, a planned upscale apartment development located within the Park Potomac community in Potomac, MD.

The buildings feature standout architecture, thoughtfully selected décor, and a host of superior amenities.

The brand identity is inspired by the interior design of the building — an eclectic mix of premium stylish finishes and mid-century modern design cues. Soothing colors and comforting textures found throughout the interior spaces weave their way into this branding.

The name of the property is an allusion to Thomas Perry, an early inhabitant of Potomac, MD, who built the Perry Store in 1881. A signature is implied by the hand-lettering of the logo, which is intended to anthropomorphize the property by imbuing a warm sense of personality and character.

Unused proposal. Designed while working at HZDG.

See the full presentation on my website.