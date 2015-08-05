Carter Sans Promo Animation

Joseph Alessio

I worked with Monotype to create a promotional piece for Matthew Carter's eponymous Carter Sans. Created, photographed and animated by yours truly.

Check out the full piece, and a process image here: www.josephalessio.com/#/monotype-carter-sans-type-animation/

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
