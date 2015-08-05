UI kit for Photoshop and Sketch

Meet NOW—a beautiful cross platform UI kit for web, tablet, and mobile designs—and it’s free!

This free UI kit has over 52 complete design templates, 35 custom icons, and over 180 UI components.

NOW is ready-made for creating immersive cross-platform experiences. The kit includes iOS app templates, tablet templates, and web templates, and is available in both .SKETCH and .PSD file types.

Head over here to download the free UI kit.

