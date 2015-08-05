Nikita Prokhorov

The Daily Mark 081 - Bull

Nikita Prokhorov
Nikita Prokhorov
  • Save
The Daily Mark 081 - Bull design  logo   mark   icon   symbol   thedailymark   dailymark abstract bull hand drawn
Download color palette

Just some bull for The Daily Mark project.

D5073dd2f90d4225c43432e5d1a1810b
Rebound of
The Daily Mark 079 - Abstract Flame
By Nikita Prokhorov
Nikita Prokhorov
Nikita Prokhorov
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Nikita Prokhorov

View profile
    • Like