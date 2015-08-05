Ben Kocinski

Knickerbocker MFG

Ben Kocinski
Ben Kocinski
  • Save
Knickerbocker MFG hat typgraphy type lettering hand lettering hand drawn tiger new york knickerbockermfg knickerbocker
Download color palette

Illustration for an upcoming Knickerbocker MFG release. I'm really honored to be able to continually work with the KMFG crew. It's not every day you get to work alongside a brand of their caliber. A lot more coming soon.

Ben Kocinski
Ben Kocinski
LET'S CREATE SOMETHING SPECIAL.

More by Ben Kocinski

View profile
    • Like