Stacks on Stacks of Sketches

I'm excited to share my new branding later today, but first I wanted to show a bit more of the sketching and progression.

Words cannot describe my love for flourishing and swashes (as I'm sure you can tell). They can look so smooth and effortless, but there's a TON of sketching, working and reworking along the way to produce that sleek final product. I hit more than a few dead ends while refining the flow on this one, but I kept at it and am incredibly pumped to release it into the wild in just a bit!