Brandon Brown

#ANDYiGOTYOU

Brandon Brown
Brandon Brown
  • Save
#ANDYiGOTYOU photoshop illustrator quick andy mineo logo
Download color palette

A quick 30 minute logo I finished up in response to Andy Mineo's Instagram challenge. I love how this turned out.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Brandon Brown
Brandon Brown

More by Brandon Brown

View profile
    • Like