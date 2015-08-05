Martin Kundby

Loader

Martin Kundby
Martin Kundby
  • Save
Loader ux ui gif animation motion graphics 2d flat loader after effects
Download color palette

Just a little morphing loader

Follow me on:
Vimeo | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Martin Kundby
Martin Kundby

More by Martin Kundby

View profile
    • Like