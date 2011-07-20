Kristy Stetson

Payment accordion for one of the current projects I'm working on. Select & Continue and Enter Payment Info steps have been completed by the user in this view. Accordion expands/collapses automatically depending on which step you're on, but the user can go back & make edits. Been seeing these on a lot of e-commerce sites and I love how it keeps the payment process so quick & contained - you don't even need to leave the page.

