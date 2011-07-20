Chris Thelwell

How does dribbble measure up?

How does dribbble measure up? ruul ruler app chrome extension fun tool
New ruler extension for Google Chrome helps you measure any site, makes sure everything is pixel perfect and lined up, exactly as you designed it.

Have a go at http://goo.gl/zRX7y

Posted on Jul 20, 2011
