Linsey Peterson
PH Digital Labs

Never chosen but never forgotten

Linsey Peterson
PH Digital Labs
Linsey Peterson for PH Digital Labs
Hire Us
  • Save
Never chosen but never forgotten typography lines thick rose bakery branding logo
Download color palette

Unchosen logo concept for an establishment coming soon. It was a winner in our hearts ❤

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
PH Digital Labs
PH Digital Labs

More by PH Digital Labs

View profile
    • Like