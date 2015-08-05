Alexander Kormilitsyn

8 March greeting card

Alexander Kormilitsyn
Alexander Kormilitsyn
  • Save
8 March greeting card calligraphy lettering greeting card spring
Download color palette

In Russian reads as follows: 'Dear Ladies, congratulations on the holiday of Spring!' Not quite right on time, I know, but... please, look into the design, not into the calendar ;-)

F55b194ee230bec4d6182e21309c245c
Rebound of
8 march greeting card - version 2
By Alexander Kormilitsyn
View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Alexander Kormilitsyn
Alexander Kormilitsyn

More by Alexander Kormilitsyn

View profile
    • Like