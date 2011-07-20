Heather Buchel

UJ Winery

Heather Buchel
Heather Buchel
  • Save
UJ Winery uncle johns fruit house winery
Download color palette

Just a rough idea for a small poster/flyer for the winery I work for. Working on my laptop so I'm sure the colors aren't quite what I'm expecting them to be, haha. Larger size: http://img64.imageshack.us/img64/2178/haveaglass2.jpg

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2011
Heather Buchel
Heather Buchel

More by Heather Buchel

View profile
    • Like