Hendrika Makilya

Duet_080415_1

Hendrika Makilya
Hendrika Makilya
  • Save
Duet_080415_1 typography lettering
Download color palette

Made some revisions... many more to come.
------
Snapshot of a work in progress typeface. Inspired by a vintage logo for Schimmelpenninck–a Dutch cigar company.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Hendrika Makilya
Hendrika Makilya

More by Hendrika Makilya

View profile
    • Like