Break Speedies

Some random studies without connection from one to another I made during my breakfast and lunch break today - simple caligraphic brush in one color and three opacity levels. I attached the single frames, if you wanna have a look.

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Henlo... is it me you're looking for? No? I thought not.

