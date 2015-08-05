Andrew Colin Beck

Weird Science

Weird Science makeshift-magazine illustration spot-illustration test-tubes beaker microscope scientist pills drugs science
"Plastic tubes and pots and pans - Bits and pieces - and the
Magic from the hand - From my heart and from my hand and
Why don't people understand my intention?"

An unused spot illustration from the upcoming Mkshft Magazine. More on the way.
