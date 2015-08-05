Mikey D

Jumpy Dude Gif

Jumpy Dude Gif looping animated gif character animated c4d loop animation gif
Back to basics with this one. Also messing around with render styles in C4D.

I don't know what he's jumping for, but he seems pretty determined.

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
