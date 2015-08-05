Kate Caloia

Ice Cream Sandwich Type

Kate Caloia
Kate Caloia
  • Save
Ice Cream Sandwich Type dessert food typography type illustration ice cream ice cream sandwich
Download color palette

Did some quick type work for a blog yesterday - it was national ice cream sandwich day after all.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Kate Caloia
Kate Caloia

More by Kate Caloia

View profile
    • Like