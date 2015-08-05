Al Egi

Berachot Icon

Al Egi
Al Egi
  • Save
Berachot Icon berachot ux app mobile design game ui ios android icon
Download color palette

The icon for the application Berachot. The Tanakh grenades mentioned among the plants, which have become symbols of fertility in Israel. And if someone will be interesting to conduct an experiment, divide into florets grenades, not to notch up late, you get something like a six-pointed star (verified empirically).

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Al Egi
Al Egi

More by Al Egi

View profile
    • Like